SLO Safe Ride is giving away farm-fresh produce from Talley Farms to the hard-working healthcare staff in the community. They are calling on residents to nominate essential medical workers on their Facebook and Instagram pages, @SLOSafeRide. SLO Safe Ride will randomly select one healthcare worker on the front lines every week from the nominees and give them a box loaded with local fruits and vegetables from Talley Farms. The transportation company plans to give away boxes for the entire month of May.

Noah Raynor, the owner of SLO Safe Ride, shares more, “The healthcare workers in our communities are working hard to keep us safe and healthy, so the team and I wanted to find some way to thank them. We wanted to give them more time with their families, to make dinners easier, and ensure they had access to some of the best fresh produce around, by limiting trips to the grocery store with this free box of produce from Talley Farms, we hope to do just that.”

SLO Safe Ride is continually looking for ways to support essential workers, residents, and local businesses during this time. They encourage the community to reach out if there is a way they can help support them. The team understands that there may be a variety of needs ranging from individual households to large government organizations for transportation services. They are currently offering discounted rates, donated rides, and are willing to help supplement existing scopes of service, such as food or prescription deliveries or rideshare options.

For more information about SLO Safe Ride giving boxes of produce from Talley Farms to healthcare workers, please contact Mike Linn at (805) 620-7233 or Mike@SLOSafeRide.com.

SLO Safe Ride is a ground transportation operator servicing the entire Central Coast. They specialize in weddings, wine tours, and luxury charters. Their outstanding customer service emphasizes professionalism, punctuality, and attention to detail. They create unique experiences for any occasion and are always willing to go the extra mile, literally. Most importantly, they offer a responsible choice 24/7 for anyone looking to enjoy their life in comfort and style!

Talley Farms Fresh Harvest is a 1600-hundred croup acre farm on the Central Coast, dedicated to sustainable farming, organic sprays, Non-GMO seeds, and strict food safety standards. Their Talley Farms Box Program brings customers the freshest, highest quality fruits and vegetables available.

