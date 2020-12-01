SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — A project to widen, resurface and restripe the northbound US Highway 101 off-ramp at California Boulevard is now underway, according to Caltrans.

Motorists will encounter a closure of the northbound US 101 off-ramp at California Boulevard Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. The northbound US 101 Grand Avenue and Osos Street off-ramps will remain open.

Electronic message boards will be posted to inform the public about this roadwork. Delays should not exceed 10 minutes.

The contractor for this $3.7 million project is Souza Construction of San Luis Obispo. This project is scheduled to be complete in January, weather permitting. A plant establishment period will continue until the Spring of 2021.

For traffic updates on state highways in San Luis Obispo County, travelers can contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3318 or visit the District 5 website https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.

