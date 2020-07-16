SAN LUIS OBISPO — San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced Wednesday that a San Luis Obispo County jury found Oceano resident David Carl Angello Jr., guilty of two counts of deterring a peace officer by threat of force and two counts of criminal threats.

The jury also found that Angello used a deadly or dangerous weapon while deterring a peace officer. All counts are felonies. The incident occurred on July 7, 2018, after deputies responded to a citizen report of vandalism suspected to have been committed by Angello.

When deputies arrived, Angello fled into his residence kicking off a nearly seven-hour standoff with law enforcement. In the early stages, Angello brandished a CO2 powered BB pistol at deputies while threatening several times to shoot them.

Angello’s uninvolved roommate was also in the residence, heightening the incident’s critical nature and fear of a hostage situation.

Deputies retreated, repositioned and eventually brought in a tactical negotiations team before apprehending the defendant.

“The involved deputies exercised admirable tact, composure, and restraint during this incident, and we are extremely grateful that no one was injured. When a suspect brandishes a firearm, replica or otherwise at law enforcement while making threats, it is likely to be met with the use of deadly force. As a result of these deputies’ training and professionalism, such a result was avoided,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “Additionally, we are very grateful to the jurors who responded to the summons and served during this COVID-19 pandemic. The jurors were patient and cooperative with the new safety protocols while maintaining focus on the evidence and returning a just verdict.”

Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 5 at 8:30 a.m. in Department 1 of the San Luis Obispo Superior Court, the Honorable Judge Jacquelyn Duffy presiding. Angello faces a maximum term of four years in state prison for his conviction.

The case was investigated by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Amy Fitzpatrick.

