SAN LUIS OBISPO—Today, Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo) submitted his formal support, along with 1698 signatures from Central Coast residents, to CalTrans for the US 101 San Luis Obispo South County Congestion Relief Project. The project will help to alleviate traffic congestion along the US 101 freeway that has been dubbed the “Pismo Beach Backup”.

“Traffic congestion along US 101, specifically around Pismo Beach, has long been a problem for Central Coast residents and tourists,” said Cunningham. “I am happy to be able to continue to support the innovation of infrastructure that will help with both traffic flow and safety here on the Central Coast.”

The U.S. 101 Corridor Mobility Master Plan, conducted by San Luis Obispo Council of Governments (SLOCOG), identifies U.S. 101 through Pismo Beach as the most congested stretch of highway in the region. The corridor experiences daily southbound commute congestion and seasonal congestion, specifically in the summer months when residents from around the state visit the region’s popular coastal destinations. You can read the letter here.

