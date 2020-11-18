All community members are encouraged to participate

SAN LUIS OBISPO — The City of San Luis Obispo is seeking community feedback to help establish community-based goals that will be incorporated into the City’s 2021-23 Financial Plan. This input will enable the City Council to better prioritize City projects, programs, services and initiatives so that resources and budget can be assigned to those items that are most important to the community.

“The coronavirus pandemic has brought about unprecedented times and enormous financial impacts to city budgets across the country, including San Luis Obispo,” said Derek Johnson, City Manager. “The feedback we receive from our community will directly influence the programs and services the City is able to deliver over the next couple of years.”

Community members can weigh in by completing the online 2021-23 Community Priorities Survey at slocity.org/opencityhall. In addition to reviewing their responses to the survey, participants can check the City’s feedback in real-time. This goal-setting stage in the budgeting process is critical to ensuring the City can make San Luis Obispo an even better place to live, work and play. In light of the hardships brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, the City Council, in June 2020, adopted a goal focused on San Luis Obispo’s economic stability, recovery, and resiliency.

City staff will compile community feedback for the City Council to review in advance of the Community Forum in January and the Council goal-setting workshop in February. During the workshop, council will officially set the goals for the next two years. A preliminary budget will then be presented to the City Council in April and the final 2021-23 Financial Plan adoption in June.

