SAN LUIS OBISPO — The County of San Luis Obispo sent out a statement moments ago announcing “it is with sadness that we have been informed that Supervisor Adam Hill has passed away. This is shocking and tremendously painful news. While we are unaware of the details at this time, we ask everyone to let the proper authorities do their jobs and investigate. Please respect his family’s privacy at this time.”

No further information is available at this time.

Cunningham Issues Statement on Death of Supervisor Adam Hill

SAN LUIS OBISPO — This evening, Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo) released the following statement regarding the death of San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Adam Hill:

“I am saddened to hear of Supervisor Hill’s passing. Adam and I worked together to improve the lives of Central Coast residents and protect the Diablo Canyon workforce. He leaves a legacy of passion and commitment to public service. My condolences to his family and friends during these difficult times.”

