SAN LUIS OBISPO — San Luis Obispo County residents on Wednesday, Oct. 21, can protect the community from the flu and help local public health workers complete a mass vaccination drill, which will help the County prepare for when a COVID-19 vaccine is available to the masses.

Hundreds of people in SLO County aged 2-years-old or older are expected to participate in upcoming drive-through flu shot clinics in Atascadero and Arroyo Grande on Wednesday, Oct. 21, from noon to 5 p.m.

“This year, the flu shot is more important than ever because we don’t want to address two concurrent pandemics in SLO County,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, the County Health Officer. “Flu and COVID-19 look very similar and catching either could mean having to get tested for both. Stay healthy and help your community’s health workers by getting your flu shot.”

Supplies for this week’s drive-through flu shot clinics are limited and vaccines will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. The clinic in Arroyo Grande is at the Walmart Shopping Center, 1168 W. Branch St., and the clinic in Atascadero is at the K-MART Shopping Center, 3980 El Camino Real. Download and print a screening form to save time.

Those at higher risk of getting severe COVID-19 illness are also at higher risk of severe flu illness, including people 65 years and older; people who smoke or have underlying medical conditions like diabetes, heart disease, asthma, lung disease, neurologic disorders, and weakened immune systems; pregnant women; and children under 5 years of age.

Besides getting immunized, everyone in SLO County can stop the spread of germs by staying home when sick, washing their hands often, wearing a face covering in public, staying at least six feet from others, and avoiding touching their eyes, nose and mouth.

To learn more about flu and the flu vaccine, visit cdc.gov/flu. To learn more about the local drive-through clinics, visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/FluShot2020.

Those who cannot participate in the clinics on Wednesday can ask their local health care provider or pharmacy if they provide the annual flu vaccine.

