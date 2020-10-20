TEMPLETON — Peoples’ Self-Help Housing on Tuesday, Oct. 20, announced the opening of a new learning center at Rolling Hills Apartments in Templeton. It was funded through a gift of over $227,000 from local philanthropic organization must! charities, students will have access to PSHH’s innovative site-based learning program Camino Scholars.

“Thank you to must! charities for this incredible gift, which will support hundreds of students and their families,” said Ken Trigueiro, CEO of PSHH. “The impact of the Camino Scholars program is long-lasting and will impact the lives of our residents at our Rolling Hills property in Templeton in San Luis Obispo County for generations to come.”

Available to students of all ages, the Camino Scholars program is offered at 10 on-site learning centers at PSHH properties throughout the Central Coast. The year-round after-school program’s primary focus is to advance the math and literacy levels of our students. In addition to the academic focus, PSHH also provides students with enrichment opportunities such as day camps, excursions, and field trips during seasonal breaks.

For high schoolers, the College Club provides support and guidance from application through graduation.

For more information on Camino Scholars, visit pshhc.org.

