SAN LUIS OBISPO — The County of San Luis Obispo reported Friday the first death of a SLO County resident in their 30s, bringing the number of COVID-19 deaths in SLO County to 21.

The individual died at a Santa Barbara County hospital last week and was vulnerable to serious COVID-19 illness because of underlying health conditions.

“Our hearts are with the patient’s loved ones as we take this time to remember that COVID-19 can infect anyone at any age,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “We have seen more COVID-19 cases in SLO County among people between the ages of 30 and 49 than any other age group.”

As of Friday, 2,665 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in SLO County, most of whom have recovered. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), COVID-19 can quickly and easily spread to many people and result in continuous spreading among people as time progresses. Every individual’s actions can either limit or contribute to this spread.

“Please do your part to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect those around you: Wear a face covering in public, stay six feet away from others, and avoid gatherings,” Dr. Borenstein said. Slowing the spread of COVID-19 is a community effort. People at higher risk should stay home as much as possible.

All residents, regardless of risk factors, should take steps to limit the spread of COVID-19 — in part because it travels through the community and, in some cases, reaches the most vulnerable residents.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at 805-788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at 805-543-2444 is available Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.

