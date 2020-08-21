SAN LUIS OBISPO — As record-breaking levels of smoke continue to impact San Luis Obispo County, the San Luis Obispo (SLO) County Air Pollution Control District and the County Public Health Department are strongly recommending that all non-emergency outdoor work in the North County be postponed until air quality conditions improve.

Currently, the air quality in Paso Robles, Atascadero, and other North County locations is in the ‘hazardous’ range, and it is forecast to remain hazardous Friday and to be ‘unhealthy; on Saturday. The SLO County APCD does not have the authority to issue mandatory orders, but is strongly recommending that outdoor activities in these areas stop until air quality improves.

Outdoor work in any area where the Air Quality Index (AQI) exceeds 150 should stop. People can check the AQI at the District’s website, https://www.slocleanair.org, or on https://www.airnow.gov. On the map at AirNow.gov, areas with AQI above 150 will be colored red, purple, or brown. Currently, this includes all of North County. In these areas, we strongly recommend that restaurants close or switch to take-out only, and that outdoor agricultural and construction work stop. Outdoor recreation should also be postponed until conditions improve.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related