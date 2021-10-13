All-Around Saddle will be dedicated in memory of Dick Nock

PASO ROBLES — The San Luis Obispo County Cattlewomen’s and Cattleman’s roping events return this year after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID restrictions.

Both roping events will be giving a saddle in memory of Dick Nock to the All-Around winner.

Nock, who passed in December 2020, left his mark as a mentor to countless cattlemen and cattlewomen locally and across the nation. He was heavily involved with the California Cattleman’s Association and was named Cattlemen of the Year by the San Luis Obispo Cattlemen’s Association in 1979.

The SLO Cattlemen Playday and Cattlewomen’s ropings have become another family tradition for many in SLO County. After a year break, everyone is looking forward to two days full of drinks, good company, and some friendly competition!

SLO County Cattlemen’s Playday

The SLO County Cattlemen’s annual Playday event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 30, starting at 8 a.m. at the Hearst Equestrian Center on the California Mid-State Fairgrounds.

Adult Events:

Draw Open roping

One Over 60 Team Roping

Junior-Senior Team Roping

Junior Team Roping

Mixed Ribbon Roping

Draw Team Sorting

Junior Draw Team Sorting

Women’s Draw Calf Branding

Junior Calf Branding

Draw Calf Branding

Kids Events

Stake Race 6 and Under

Stake Race 7-10

Run-Ride-Lead 6 and Under

Run-Ride-Lead 7-10

Stick Horse Race 6 and Under

Dummy Roping 6 and Under

Dummy Roping 7-10

Barrel Race 6 and Under

Barrel Race 7-10

Entry forms must be postmarked by Oct. 15 and can be found on the San Luis Obispo County Cattlemen’s Association’s Facebook page.

A buckle will be distributed to all first-place winners.

To fulfill your appetite, SLO Cattlemen’s BBQ and Bonnie’s Catering will be on site.

Anyone interested in supporting Cattlemen’s Playday can contact Paul Tognazzini at paultognazzini@gmail.com or Seth Scribner at scribnerpe@gmail.com.

SLO CattleWomen’s Pioneer Day Roping

This year’s CattleWomen’s roping will be on Sunday, Oct. 31, and roping will start at 9 a.m. at the Paso Robles Fairgrounds covered arena. Sign-ups are in person on the day of the event, starting at 8:30 a.m.

Director, Elena Clark, says, “Ours [roping] is a fundraiser to give scholarships to kids in college majoring in agriculture.”

All proceeds from the Cattlewomen’s roping on Sunday will go to the association’s Educational Scholarship programs for agriculture students. Last year, 17 scholarships were given to students from SLO County totaling in $11,000.

Buckles will be given in each division and for the fastest time of the day. There will be ropings for adults and a “Little Cowpoke Roping” for young ones.

For more information on the SLO Cattlewomen’s Association, visit cattlewomenslo.org.

