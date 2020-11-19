COUNTY — The Salvation Army is looking for volunteer bell-ringers for locations around San Luis Obispo County during the holiday season, now through Dec. 24.

Volunteers are not required to solicit donations or come in close contact with members of the public — just ring the bell. Donation kettles are outside in the fresh air, so all that’s needed is a face mask and a pair of smiling eyes to greet passersby.

Shifts are typically two hours, and all donations go to help families and individuals in San Luis Obispo County.

To volunteer for a time and location, call 805-295-1111 (San Luis Obispo) or 909-228-2402 (Morro Bay).

The annual Kettle Campaign is The Salvation Army’s most important fundraising event of the year. And this year, demand is exceptionally high because of the serious economic impact of the pandemic. The organization is being called on to assist even more families in need.

Capt. Elaine Mansoor of the Salvation Army noted that volunteering as bell-ringers can be a great holiday project for service organizations or even a group of friends.

“If a group is interested in volunteering, we would love to have them adopt a site for a day,” she said.

