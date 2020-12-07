Red flag warnings will be in effect from 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7 to noon Tuesday, Dec. 8, for mountains, foothills and coastal areas and Santa Ynez Valley of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties due to forecasted gusty northeast to east winds and low relative humidity, the National Weather Service Los Angeles-Oxnard announced Monday.

A red flag warning is issued for weather events, which may result in extreme fire behavior that will occur within 24 hours.

Another round of gusty Santa Ana winds will bring widespread critical fire weather conditions on Monday and Tuesday, NWS reported.

Across the mountains and foothills, damaging northeast wind gusts of 55 to 60 mph are likely, with isolated gusts to 70 mph across the western portion of the Los Angeles mountains, NWS reported

These damaging winds may knock down trees and powerlines in these areas, NWS reported. The coasts and valleys could see gusts from 35 to 55 mph. Winds will peak in strength Monday afternoon to Tuesday morning.

In addition, very low humidities are expected, especially on Tuesday when values may reach the single digits and teens, NWS reported. Vegetation will continue to be critically dry across all areas.

High surf warnings for San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara counties remain in effect from 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, NWS reported.

NWS stated there could be dangerously large breaking waves of 16 to 22 feet with local sets to 25 feet and dangerous rip currents.

“Powerful waves and strong rip currents will pose an exceptional risk of ocean drowning and damage to coastal structures like piers and jetties. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore,” NWS stated.

The surf was expected to build rapidly late Monday morning and Monday afternoon, peak overnight Monday night through Tuesday night, then slowly subside on Wednesday, according to NWS. The surf will still be elevated early Thursday though below advisory criteria. Large breaking waves may cause a particularly hazardous situation near the Morro Bay Harbor entrance Monday night and Tuesday.

To view the warnings click here.

