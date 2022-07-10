According to the Associated Press, Carlos Santana postponed six shows after collapsing on stage during a concert last week. His test and recovery is planned to ensure he is able to finish the remainder of his Miraculous Supernatural 2022 Tour: Santana + Earth, Wind & Fire.

“Carlos is doing well and is anxious to be back on stage soon. He just needs rest,” manager Michael Vrionis said. “Doctors have recommended that Mr. Santana gets rest to recuperate fully.”

Good news for the California Mid-State Fair goers that Santana’s first scheduled return is July 23 on the grandstand in Paso Robles.

“Carlos is doing well and is anxious to be back on stage soon. He just needs rest,” Mr. Vrionis went on to say. “Santana profoundly regrets these postponements of his upcoming performances; but, his health is our number one concern. He is looking forward to seeing all of his fans very soon.”

Paso Robles Press will continue to monitor the situation.

