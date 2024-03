Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

22:51 — Elizabeth Jayne Miranda, of San Miguel was on view arrest for DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 240787

March 11, 2024

13:54 — Leslie Leanne Goyette, of Paso Robles for FALSELY PERSONATES[530PC]

Case no. 240792

17:16 — Felix Kim Becerra Jr, of San Miguel was taken into custody for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Outside Warrant/Misdemeanor, Case no. 240794

22:09 — Michael Shawn Roberts, of San Luis Obispo was on view arrest on the 100 Block of Niblick Rd for POST RELEASE SUPERVISION [3455(A)PC], FALSE IDENTIFICATION TO POLICE [148.9(A)PC], Case no. 240797

March 12, 2024

12:28 — Steven Joseph Hayes, of Paso Robles for Outside Warrant/Misdemeanor, Case no. 240800

21:45 — Calvin Peter Cross, of Paso Robles for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS [23152(F)VC], Case no. 240807

23:11 — Saturnino Chavezgonzalez, of Santa Maria for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 240809

March 13, 2024

00:38 — Bernardo Segundo, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1200 Block of Alamo Creek for TRESPASS [602(M)PC], Case no. 240810

04:21 — Javier Gamez, of San Miguel was on view arrest on the corner of Sulfer Springs and Hwy 101 for DOMESTIC BATTERY [243(E)(1)PC], CHILD ENDANGERMENT [273A(A)PC], Case no. 240811

07:49 — Bernardo Segundo, was on view arrest on the 1200 Block of Alamo Creek for TRESPASS [602(M)PC], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 240812

15:30 — Alfredo Quintero Paz, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2700 Block of Black Oak Dr for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 240817

20:52 — Harold Louis Barry, of Paso Robles was taken into custody for AGGRAVATED TRESPASS [602.5PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 240822

22:22 — Rebecca Lee Silva, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of SR 101 and SR 46E for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 240825

23:36 — Sean Daniel McCaffrey, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of Meadow Lark and Creston for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 240826

00:00 — Mariomarcelino A Andersonhumo Jr, of Paso Robles was summoned/cited on the corner of Creston and River Roads for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 240816

March 14, 2024

00:11 — David Bradley Oliver, of Templeton for SHOPLIFTING UNDER $950 [459.5(A)PC], Case no. 240827

March 15, 2024

01:31 — Jason Anthony Horning, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 500 Block of S. River Rd for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 240837

13:08 — Benjamin Mykel Knudson Himle, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of 34th and Spring St for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 240839

21:23 — Alvaro Gonzalezleon, of Creston was on view arrest on the 3100 Block Spring St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 240845

23:34 — Casey Marie Cravens, of Paso Robles for Outside Warrant/Misdemeanor, WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 240846

March 16, 2024

13:04 — Frank Luis Reyes, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 7th and Park Streets for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 240850

14:48 — Michael James Burnett, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 Block of Niblick Rd for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC], FORGING OR FALSIFYING VEHICLE REGISTRATION [4463(A)(1)VC], Case no. 240851

00:00 — Tim Williams Karels, of Paso Robles was summoned/cited on the corner of Creston and Niblick Roads for DRIVING WITH A LICENSE SUSPENDED FOR A DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 240848

20:24 — Edward Glenn Hash II, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the 100 Block of Niblick Rd for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Outside Warrant/Misdemeanor, Case no. 240852

21:42 — Jose Refugio Armenta, of Paso Robles on the 2100 Block of Spring St for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Outside Warrant/Misdemeanor, Case no. 240853

00:00 — Cesar Bernardinoolivera, of Paso Robles on 2100 Block of Spring St for ZERO TOLERANCE UNDERAGE DRINKING AND DRIVING [23136(A)VC], DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE [12500(A)VC], Case no. 240856

March 17, 2023

23:32 — Jason Lynn Allen, of Paso Robles for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 240866

22:31 — Mirna Lozano, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2100 Block of Spring St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 240864

Atascadero Police Department

March 10, 2024

03:02 — Victor Gabriel Torres Castillo was arrested on the corner of El Bordo and Las Lomas Avenues for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 24-0417

March 11, 2024

17:33 — Jonathan Daniel Willis was arrested on the corner of Traffic Way and Chico Rd for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 24-0428

21:47 — Christopher Paul Dolan was arrested on the 7100 Block of El Camino Real for PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)], Case no. 24-0429

March 13, 2024

11:15 — Frances Michael Pinocchio was WARRANTLESS ARRESTS AND RELEASE [849(B)(5)PC] on the 6900 Block of El Camino Real for WARRANT OTHER JURISDICTION (F), Case no. 24-0434

14:10 — Dean Anthony Dibenedetto was arrested on the corner of Traffic Way and Ardilla Rd for PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)], Case no. 24-0435

March 16, 2024

02:15 — Roberto Carlos Uribe was arrested on the 6700 Block of Atascadero Ave for VANDALISM OVER $400 [594(B)(1)PC], Case no. 23-1777

