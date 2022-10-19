Thomas McClure DeVore passed away peacefully on the 6th of October, 2022. Memories of Tom will continue living on through his family and friends. Tom was a loving, caring, intelligent man who, throughout his lifetime, devoted himself to Christ, his church, and his family. Born the 11th day of March 1938 to Lloyd and Mary DeVore in Pennsylvania, he is survived by his long-time partner, Carolyn (Lyn) Gausman; daughters Diane Soini and Karen Reynolds (Blake); four grandchildren: Nathan Towe, Sarah Chapman (Justin), Grace Reynolds, Reese Reynolds; brother John DeVore (Anna). Tom was predeceased by his older brother Robert (Barbara) in 2013. Tom will also be missed by his extended family and many friends.

In his early years, Tom’s family lived in Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York, and Illinois. After graduating from high school in Illinois, he moved with his family to Santa Barbara, where he attended Santa Barbara City College. Tom’s career began at EG&G in Goleta, working his way up to Senior Scientist. During his career with EG&G, he traveled throughout the United States, including the Nevada test site known as Area 51. He spent six weeks in Enewetak, Marshall Islands, coordinating with the Army to clean up nuclear waste following US nuclear bomb tests. Tom retired at 55 but continued to do consulting work and helped to start up a technology company, Far West Technologies, in Goleta.

Tom moved away from Santa Barbara to enjoy life with Lyn on his ranch in Atascadero and then eventually to the house on the lake in Atascadero that he and Lyn built together. He walked Molly, the little white poodle, around the lake every day, wearing his bucket hat, cleaning up trash to do his part to keep the lake beautiful. Tom developed close friendships with his neighbors on the lake and shared good times with them, trading help with projects and volunteering for the Atascadero Police Department.

Tom lived with Alzheimer’s for the past 12 years. On the 20th of August 2022, he suffered a stroke and could no longer live at home in Atascadero. He moved back to Santa Barbara to live with his daughter Karen and her family until the end when he passed at home peacefully with both of his daughters and family by his side. Tom will be greatly missed.

