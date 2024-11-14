Steven John Agueda went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 20, 2024, at the age of 69. He was raised in Templeton, CA. Steven was a high school star football player at Templeton High School, where he attended and graduated.

Steven eventually made his home in Valley Center, CA. He loved his community, which he proudly served. He made his career at Lake Wolford Resort, where he worked for 40 years as the operations manager. Steven enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson in the mountains, boating on weekends at Lake Havasu, and dancing on Friday nights at the Moose Lodge. He was always there for anyone and everyone that needed a hand. He was very loved by his family and friends.

He is in heaven with his father, Tony, mother, Lucille, and sister-in-law, Kathi. He is survived by his sister, Betty, brother, Tony Jr., and many other family and friends. Steven is now in his forever home in heaven with Jesus. His joyful spirit will live in our hearts forever!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...