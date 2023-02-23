Robin Isham, born July 13th, 1954, recently passed away at the age of 68.

Robin was a larger-than-life personality with an eccentric sense of humor and fierce loyalty to the ones she loved. Rivaled perhaps only by her larger-than-life hair, personal fashion style, earrings and glasses for every occasion, a fierce shade of lipstick, and a herd of unruly dogs.

While she was a native of Nebraska and a kind and caring Midwesterner at heart, she also traveled well. Traveling to such places as Europe and Africa, and as a family tradition, she spent a semester at sea while attending the University of Nebraska. She lived and worked in Chicago as a commodities trader before moving to Florida and finally settling down in California to raise her son.

Robin was a kind, caring, loving, and loyal friend to anyone who had the privilege of knowing her. We will miss Robin tremendously, think of her often, and love her always.

She is survived by her son Cornelius more affectionally known as Corndog, and two grandchildren, Astrid and Erik. She leaves behind her brother Will, Sister Julie, and Teddy, who she loved like a son and his family. As well as so many other beloved friends and members of the community. Robin was met at the gates of heaven by her parents Joy and Robert, and two sisters, Andrea and Glory, where I am sure a party ensued.

Please join us as we celebrate and remember our beloved friend Robin Isham.

Memorial Service Saturday, February 25th at 11:00 A.M. at St. James Episcopal Church, followed by a Celebration of Life at Castoro Cellars.

St. James Episcopal Church

1335 Oak Street, Paso Robles, CA

Castoro Cellars

1315 N Bethel Rd, Templeton, CA

