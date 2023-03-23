Robert Gagnon, born Christmas 1931 in Worcester, Mass., passed March 10, 2023. He was lovingly cared for by family at home in Paso Robles.

Robert and his wife Ann (Fournier) were married for 71 years. They have six children, Michele, Noel, Robert, Lisa, David, and Jenny, also six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Robert retired from aerospace after 28 years. They moved to Paso Robles. Robert was honored to serve on the Grand Jury of San Luis Obispo, Ca. He enjoyed volunteering as a mentor at the Boys School in Paso Robles.

Robert and Ann enjoyed family camping trips to Lake Casitas, Lake Cachuma, Lake Tahoe, and many State beaches along the Coast.

Robert loved golfing with Ann in their leisure years. The beach in Cayucos was special for them.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...