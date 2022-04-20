Richard Lloyd Reynolds, 77, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2022. He was born in April 1945 to Carmon and Elizabeth Reynolds.

Richard served in the U.S. Coast Guard, followed by a career in the oil field, then settled down in his beloved homeland, California, in the 90s.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carmon and Elizabeth, brother and sister-in-law Glen and Yvonne Reynolds, and daughter Tammy Schmidt. He is survived by his daughters, Nola Brown Norfleet and DeAnna Shawn, grandchildren Erika, Kevin, Devin, and Emma, and other extended family.

In lieu of a memorial service, Richard’s remains will be scattered at sea, the place he loved best. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

