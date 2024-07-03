On Sunday, June 23, 2024, Patrick Allen McCain passed away at the age of 67 at the Mercy Hospital in Redding, CA, after a battle with an autoimmune lung disease. He was surrounded at the time of his death by family.

Pat was born on March 3, 1957, at the Mountain View Hospital in San Luis Obispo, California, to Jerry and Doris McCain. He was raised as the youngest of three children in Atascadero, CA, and attended school there. Pat was a member of the Atascadero High School Class of 1976 and went on to attend West Hills Junior College, where he graduated from the heavy equipment program. Pat then went to work for Jerry Fredricks Excavation Company in Atascadero.

In the mid-80s, he left Atascadero to join his parents, who had moved to Lewiston, California. There, he worked for the Trinity County Road Department, which he later retired from.

Pat loved to hunt and fish when he wasn’t at work. He had no children but five nieces who adored him. Pat would always take them rafting down the Trinity River or fishing when they came up to visit every summer. Pat also loved animals and Hot Rods.

Pat was known for his big smile and an even bigger heart. Many would probably describe him as one of the nicest guys they had ever met.

Pat was preceded in death by his Parents, Jerry (J.L) and Doris McCain, and his sister, Gerry Villa (McCain). He is survived by his big brother, Mike McCain, his sister-in-law, Carrol McCain, and his nieces, Jenell Richardson (Villa), Rene’ Smith (McCain), Karin Viale (Villa), Kara Coffland (McCain), and Niki Torres (McCain). Pat also has multiple great-nieces and great nephews, and a great-great Niece.

The family will be having a private celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to your local animal shelter in his name.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...