Oscar Ray Robinson, “Big O,” was born March 8, 1943, in Magazine, Arkansas, and passed away May 26, 2021, in San Luis Obispo, California, surrounded by family.

He spent his younger years in Arkansas and Texas before the family moved to Salinas, California, where his father was stationed with the Army at Fort Ord. The family then relocated to San Miguel, where Oscar finished high school in Paso Robles, graduating with the class of 1961. He lettered in both varsity baseball and basketball for the Bearcats.

His love of sports lasted his entire life. Oscar played in numerous local basketball, fastpitch, and slow pitch softball leagues. In addition to Paso Robles city leagues, Oscar traveled to many states around the country on men’s and co-ed softball teams. When not playing, he could be found coaching or umpiring women’s softball and little league baseball. As he got older, Oscar’s passion turned to golf. You could find him on any local course multiple times a week. His passionate love of sports was happily passed on to his children & grandchildren.

Oscar worked for Texaco in the San Ardo oil fields for over 20 years. After retirement, he worked for many years at the Pioneer Shell Station and for over 25 years at J&L Wine Distributors in Paso Robles.

He will be forever missed by his children Annette (Robert) Brewer, Anita (Tim) Redenius, Cliff Robinson, Shianne Robinson, and Shawna (Bev) Robinson, 12 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren. By his sister Janet Robinson, brothers Kenith (Gloria) Robinson, and Steve (Janine) Robinson. Along with nieces & nephews too numerous to list, a large extended family, coworkers, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Oscar Mark Robinson and Stella Viola Robinson, as well as his brother, James O. Robinson.

A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.

