Olive Mae Jefferis went to be with her loving Savior on November 10, 2020.

She was born on April 20, 1926, in Monterey, Minnesota. Ollie married Joseph (Jeff) Jefferis on July 22, 1944. They moved to Paso Robles in 1952. Ollie worked for Dr. Stanley Kirk, M.D. for many years before she began working at the Paso Robles Boy School, as a medical transcriber, from 1963 to 1972. When the school closed, she transferred to Atascadero State Hospital and worked from 1972 to 1988. She retired from the State of California after 25 years of service.

Ollie loved her Lord Jesus with all her heart, mind, and soul! She served Him will as a Sunday school teacher and sharing God’s word with loved ones, friends, and strangers.

She is survived by her son, Tom Jefferis, two grandchildren: Felicia Nicolay-Krein and Dean Jefferis, five great-grandchildren: Nathan and Natalie Nicolay, and Tristan, Dierks, and Hawk Jefferis.

Services will be held on December 11, at 11:00 a.m. at Christian Life Center, 1744 Oak St., Paso Robles.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Family Worship Center, Children’s Ministry, 616 Creston Rd., Paso Robles, Ca.

