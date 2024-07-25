Matthew Jason Mack of Atascadero, CA, passed away on April 8, 2024, at the age of 36.

Matthew was born on September 3, 1987, to Brenda Mack in Camarillo, CA. At a young age, he moved to Atascadero, where he attended grade school and middle school and graduated from Atascadero High. As a first-generation college student, he graduated from AMDA College of Performing Arts.

Known for his radiant smile, he could light up any room he entered, and his profound love for people was evident in everything he did. Matthew touched countless lives with his exceptional talents in dancing, acting, singing, and sports. He was a beacon of encouragement, always inspiring others to pursue their passions and achieve their dreams.

Above all, Matthew was a beloved son and brother. He is survived by his loving mother, Brenda Mack, and his siblings, Raven, David, and Nigel Warren.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. at Atascadero Cemetery, 1 Cemetery Road, Atascadero, CA 93422. A repast will follow at The Community Church of Atascadero.

His memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved him.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...