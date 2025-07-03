Warren L. Juhnke (99), most recently from Paso Robles, CA, passed away on Monday, June 23, due to complications from a hip fracture. He gave it a valiant fight, but in the end, his advanced age and failing body took their toll.

Warren was born on February 16, 1926, and spent his childhood in Southern California. Warren graduated from North Hollywood High before enlisting and training in the Army Air Corps as a cryptographer during World War II. He served in North Africa and the Middle East from 1944-46 before returning home to complete his education.

Warren completed undergraduate studies at UCLA, then post-graduate studies at USC where he earned a doctorate in Education. Throughout his 34 years with the Los Angeles Unified School District, he served as a teacher, school administrator, and region superintendent.

Warren crossed paths with the love of his life at UCLA, and they were married in 1951. Warren and Betty enjoyed 66 wonderful years together and were immensely proud of their three children, five grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

They were both devoted to their churches and the friends they made there, including the Community Church of Atascadero and Plymouth Congregational in Paso Robles. Warren was also a diehard Bruin and Dodgers fan.

Warren was predeceased by his wife, Betty Juhnke, and his granddaughter, Staci Dilucca. He is survived by his daughter Linda (Earl) Nursement, his son Dave (Sharon) Juhnke, and daughter Sue (Chris) Molina. In addition, he is survived by five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Burial is under the arrangement of The Chapel of the Roses. A private family graveside service will take place, and Warren will be laid to rest beside his beloved Betty at the Atascadero District Cemetery.

Special thanks go to the wonderful staff at Creston Village, which was Warren’s home for 10-plus years, and at SLO Post Acute Care, which was home for his last two months on earth. Words can never express the family’s gratitude for the love, compassion, and outstanding care provided by both facilities.

