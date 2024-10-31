Margaret Hirt passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 14, 2024, in Phoenix, Arizona. She was 98 years old. She was in hospice care for the last six weeks of her life, but her family was able to say their goodbyes in person and electronically.

Margaret was born in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, to Ingwald and Christine Hanson. Her sister, Joan, was born four years later. The young family settled in Manitowoc, WI, along the shores of Lake Michigan. She graduated from Manitowoc High School on June 6, 1944, the very day the successful D-Day invasion at Normandy Beach, France, took place. She attended Stout St. (now the University of Wisconsin at Stout) and majored in Home Economics. She made a life-altering decision after her junior year. She decided to leave the cold winters of the upper Midwest and move in with her Aunt Meda in sunny Monrovia, California.

She met the love of her life in 1948 while waitressing at a Mexican restaurant in nearby Arcadia. Donald Hirt and Margaret Hanson eloped to Yuma, Arizona, and were married on May 28, 1949. Margaret embarked on a life focused on love and care for her family. She and Donald were married for 71 years, separated only by his passing in 2020. Donald and Margaret had two children, Steven (1950) and Christine (1953), and settled in Monrovia.

Donald made a major career advancement and was hired as Vice President of Policy Development in the United States Telephone Association in Washington, DC. Margaret and Donald moved to Reston, VA, in 1972 and remained there until his retirement in 1988. Margaret dearly missed the rest of her family and her adopted hometown of Monrovia. They visited the California family often, especially as grandchildren began to arrive on the scene. Margaret’s role as a homemaker perfectly suited her. She diligently took care of Donald. Margaret also helped the rest of the family throughout her life, giving her great joy and a sense of purpose. She worked part-time over the years to support the family and help pay some of the college expenses for her son and daughter.

Donald and Margaret retired to the beautiful California central coast town of Paso Robles. They loved their life there and made many new friends. Margaret learned to play golf and joined Donald and her friends for many rounds on the links. She also loved Bridge and belonged to several clubs in the area. During their thirty years in Paso Robles, the couple often traveled internationally. Margaret was especially fond of their trips to Scotland and Norway to visit the land of her ancestors. Her sister and brother-in-law, Joan and John Schulte, often accompanied them on their travels. The Schultes and Hirts were lifelong best friends.

Donald and Margaret relocated to Anthem, Arizona, to be closer to family. They enjoyed their new retirement home at Merrill Gardens. They loved being close to their son, Steve, and his wife, Sandy. In addition, two grandsons, one daughter-in-law, and three of their six great-grandchildren lived near Margaret and Donald. Sadly, Donald passed on in 2020. Margaret missed him dearly even as she continued to visit frequently with her nearby family.

Margaret is survived by her son, Steven (Sandy) Hirt, and daughter, Christine (Dave) Culver; their grandchildren, Dan (Melissa) Culver, Claire (Joel) Ashby, Matt (Jesika DiCampli) Hirt, Scott Hirt, and Todd Hirt. She is also survived by her six great-grandchildren: Finley, Irelyn, Conrad, Antonio, Nicoletta, and Matteo. Her nieces Ann (Bill Erchul) Schulte, Mary (David) Trout, and nephew John (Carey) Schulte, as well as their families, also survive Aunt Margaret.

Margaret was predeceased by her husband, Donald Hirt, and her sister and brother-in-law, Joan and John Schulte.

Margaret lived 98 years doing exactly what she loved: raising and caring for her family, loving her husband, and enjoying all the world had to offer over almost one century.

A Celebration of Life to remember and honor Donald and Margaret will be scheduled at a later date.

