Award celebrates the farm’s commitment to sustainable agriculture, community involvement, and craftsmanship

PASO ROBLES — Hambly Farms, a family-owned lavender farm, has been recognized as the 2024 Business of the Year by the San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau, an honor that celebrates the farm’s commitment to sustainable agriculture, community involvement, and exceptional craftsmanship.

“We are incredibly honored to receive this award,” said Gina Hambly, owner of Hambly Farms. “As we celebrate our fifth anniversary, this recognition reflects our hard work and the unwavering support of our community. It motivates us to keep growing — not just as a farm, but as a business dedicated to providing quality lavender products, meaningful visitor experiences, and opportunities for agricultural education.”

Since starting in October 2019 with 200 lavender plants, Hambly Farms has expanded to over 4,500 plants across nine different varieties. Nestled in the hills north of Paso Robles, Hambly Farms is renowned for its estate-grown lavender, sustainable practices, and connection to the local community. The farm produces a range of handcrafted products, including essential oils, salves, and sachets, all designed to showcase the therapeutic qualities of lavender.

advertisement

Although the farm is open for Lavender U-Pick seasonally, Hambly Farms is hard at work preparing for holiday gifting. To mark the season, they are announcing the launch of their limited-edition holiday gift boxes. This year’s thoughtfully curated collections will feature some of their most cherished lavender products, crafted to bring peace and relaxation to the holiday season. These exclusive gift boxes will be available for a limited time only — perfect for adding a touch of lavender to your holiday traditions.

For more information, visit Hambly Farms’ website at HamblyFarms.com

Feature Image: Hambly Farms owners Milton and Gina Hambly show off the SLO Farm Bureau Business of the Year award given to the lavender farm as well as commendations given by local dignitaries. The farm opened north of Paso Robles in October 2019. Contributed Photo

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...