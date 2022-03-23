Lawrence Mark Vasquez, 90, of Congress, Arizona, was born at the Bayview Hospital in Pacific Grove, CA. on March 16, 1932, to Ora and Ruth Wilmot Vasquez of Carmel Valley, CA. Larey died on March 18 at his home in Congress, Az. He was raised in Carmel Valley, Salinas, and Carmel. He graduated from Bay School and Monterey Union High School and attended Monterey Peninsula Jr. College.

He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. He was employed by Pacific Telephone for 32 and a half years, working in Monterey, Paso Robles, Arroyo Grande, Atascadero, and retiring in 1983 in San Luis Obispo. He was also employed by Chapel of the Roses Mortuary in Atascadero for 15 years. He also worked at Kuehl-Nicholay Mortuary in Paso Robles and Reis Family Mortuary in San Luis Obispo.

Larey met Joyce Atterberry at the telephone company in San Luis Obispo, and they married on November 10, 1962. They raised three daughters: Jenyce, Teresa, and Patricia. He resided in Atascadero, CA, for 43 years, moving to Congress, AZ, in 2005.

He was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America, Knights of Columbus Council #3648, and Charter Member of Atascadero Elks Lodge #2733. A member of the Board of Trustees Atascadero Cemetery District for nine years. A member of St. Williams Catholic Church in Atascadero until moving to Arizona.

He was preceded in death by daughters Patricia and Teresa and brothers Ora and Al. He is survived by his loving wife Joyce of Congress, daughter Jenyce Mohler of Paso Robles, grandsons: Matthew Nichols of Paso Robles and Wyatt Nichols of Santa Maria, and Carey Vasquez of Atascadero.

There will be a visitation held on Monday, March 28, from 3 to 5 PM at the Reis Family Mortuary, 991 Nipomo St, San Luis Obispo, with graveside services to be held on Tuesday, March 29 at 10:30 AM at Atascadero Cemetery, 1 Cemetery Rd., Atascadero.

Friends may offer online condolences at www.wickenburgfuneralhome.com

