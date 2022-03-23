Reverend Terry Clyde Simmons, 87, of Eufaula, Oklahoma, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022, at his home. Terry was born on November 10, 1934, in Paso Robles, California, the son of Malcom and Zella (Wood) Simmons. He married Edena Hall in Templeton, California, in January of 1953.

Terry lived in Templeton, Santa Barbara, Atascadero and Bryson Hesperia, California. Terry was a successful businessman and contractor in California before answering a call to the ministry. He graduated from Clear Creek Baptist School in Pineville, Kentucky, receiving his Certificate of Theology in 1977. He founded Drybones Campground, Christian Camp, in 1977, in Bryson Hesperia, California. Terry moved to Eufaula, Oklahoma, in 1992. He was a member of the Vivian Baptist Church of Eufaula, Oklahoma, at the time of his death.

Survivors include his daughter, Sherrie Byrd and husband Stephen, daughter in law, Kathryn Simmons, four grandchildren, Aaron Byrd and wife Kimberly, Rachal Byrd, Sarah Grant and husband Shawn, and Synthia Simmons and six great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Ethan, Ember, River, Aislynn, and Shawn. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Edena, and his son, Dale Simmons.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, March 28, 2022, at the Vivian Baptist Church, with Reverend Earnest Brown and Reverend William Shackelford officiating. Pallbearers will be Sean Nevels, Aaron Byrd, Jerret Cooney, George Johnson, Jolly Peterman, Aaron Tavalli, and Rodney Holcom. Burial will follow at the Greenwood Cemetery under the direction of Hunn, Black & Merritt Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hbmfuneralhome.com.

