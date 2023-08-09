Lance Ryan Griffith was born on April 17, 1970, in Napa, California.

He passed away from a sudden stroke on July 29, 2023, in Atascadero, California.

Lance is survived by his parents, Gary and Gloria Griffith of Burney, California, and his only brother Brett Griffith also from Burney, CA. He will be preceded in death by his Grandparents in Burney, Ca.

Lance grew up in Atascadero, CA, and graduated from Atascadero High School, class of 1988. Lance spent his entire life on the Central Coast. In Lance’s younger years, he spent a lot of time at the beach surfing and catching waves. Lance’s love for hunting was apparent. Every chance Lance had, he was in the mountains searching for that next “big buck”. He always had a “tag” for either White Tail or Elk. Lance’s other love for life was fishing. He loved rock fishing and bass fishing. There was always a pole in the back of his truck. Lance was also an avid mountain biker. Lance was a master of exaggerating while telling his stories about hunting or fishing. His body language was hilarious on how it happened or what he came across during his adventures. He enjoyed spending time with his father while hunting and making memories. Lance enjoyed visiting his friends daily and checking in on them. Lance was even “employee of the month” in Pippin’s office.

Lance’s career started out being a drywaller, and he mastered this talent. He did this for several decades. He worked with some of the best contractors in San Luis Obispo County. After his drywall career, Lance followed his father’s footsteps and pursued a career working for Diablo Canyon Power Plant through BHI and PG&E union contractors as a pipefitter, snubber, rigger, and in other positions. He loved this job!

Lance was a member of the Atascadero Moose Lodge. Lance will be missed by A-town locals, long-time friends, and extended family.

The celebration of life in Lance’s honor will be a BBQ and paddle out in Morro Bay; future Date is to be determined. A “GoFundMe” has been set up to help his parents for Lance’s services and cremation. If you would like to donate, please click the link, Fundraiser by Erica Heinemann : Strokes suck! (gofundme.com)

