It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Judson Donovan Porter, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, on Saturday, June 8th, 2024. He was 83 years old.

Judson was a longtime co-publisher of Atascadero News with his two brothers, Jim and Jack, all of whom owned the paper from 1978 to 2003. Jud served as the newspaper business manager and was in charge of the classified sales department. He retired after 42 years, having learned the publishing business from his father and mother, who purchased the newspaper in 1949.

He was on the board of directors of the California Newspaper Publishers Association (CNPA) and a member of the California Press Association. He was a past president of the Atascadero Jaycees, a member of the Atascadero Lions Club, and a former director of the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce. He also served as chairman of the Salvation Army.

He served on the original Atascadero incorporation feasibility committee and was active with Atascadero youth organizations. He was a member of the Escuela Del Rio Board of Directors and a member of Atascadero Bible Church.

Jud was born in Broken Bow, Nebraska, and moved to Atascadero in 1949. He attended Atascadero Elementary School from 3rd to 8th grade and Atascadero High School from 9th through 12th. He played four years of football, two years of baseball, and graduated with the class of 1959.

He was a member of the California National Guard and served from 1962 through 1970.

Jud married Christie Stinson in 1963, and they were married for 60 years. She also attended Atascadero High School. They have two daughters, Michelle and Tracy, and one son-in-law, Steve Ring. He also has six grandchildren: Madison, Judson, Maison, Gracey, Scarlet, and Selah, and a great-grandson, Weston. He is predeceased by his parents, George and Ester Porter, son-in-law Jeff Sills, and his nephew, Greg Porter.

Jud enjoyed traveling, golf, building model cars, local history, his church, and spending time with his family and friends.

Please join us for a celebration of life on Sunday, July 21st, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Atascadero Lake Pavilion.

