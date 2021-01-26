Gladys Ellen Bartels (Sinclair) passed away on December 10, 2020, peacefully at home with her loved ones.

She had just had her 93rd birthday.

On November 16, 1927, she was born in a country house and raised near Paso Robles and San Miguel. She moved to Nevada, where she met and married Bill Bartels and raised her family.

She was devoted to her family, and there are many who call her “Mom,” whether they are related or not.

Gladys was as comfortable in a truck or on a tractor as she was cooking salsa or creating the many afghans, quilts, and slippers that she gave away.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, her brother and sister, Clarence and Maybel, and her daughter, Jean.

Surviving her are her children, Rod, Bille, Rick, Randy, 14 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins of all kinds.

No services will be held at this time. Gladys and her husband’s ashes will be lovingly placed in a country cemetery with 5 generations of her forebearers.

A remembrance will be scheduled at a later date. Family and friends are invited to sign her online guest book, Click Here.

