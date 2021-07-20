Edith Elizabeth Howells, 95, of Paso Robles, CA, passed away peacefully at Danish Care Center in Atascadero, CA, on July 9th, 2021.

Elizabeth was the wife of late William Lincoln Howells, who preceded her in death in 1968.

She was born in Bethlehem, PA, on December 27th, 1925. She was the daughter of the late Lillie Susanna (Place) Wessner and Raymond Amos Wessner Sr. Edith worked at Ezra D Groman Bakeries for 30 years, mostly at the 2nd avenue location.

Surviving is her daughter Diane Elaine Borlodan of Paso Robles. Her grandchildren, Dawn Elizabeth Tabin and George Michael Borlodan, her great-grandchildren Ashley Borlodan, Jordan Tabin, George “Michael” Borlodan Jr., Kenneth Borlodan, and Rylee Borlodan.

She will never be forgotten; her love and laughter will live on in our hearts.

Edith was preceded in death by her brother and sisters, Raymond Wessner Jr., Robert Wessner, Viola Knecht, and Jean Ortwein.

Edith moved to Grover Beach to live with her daughter in 2002. She enjoyed the time spent in California with family and friends. Edith loved to play cards, do puzzles, watch classical movies and the food network.

As her daughter and “best friend,” I appreciate everything she taught me in life, such as kindness, love, hard work, and the values of life. I enjoyed our trips to Las Vegas and spending time together.

She will always be a part of our hearts. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

A viewing will be at the Chapel of the Roses in Atascadero, CA, beginning at 11 am on Tuesday, July 27th.

The burial will be held at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, on Friday, July 30th at 11 am.

