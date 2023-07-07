Dorothy Dolores Arrington Ruiz

A gift from God in January of 1930, Dorothy was born in Detroit, Michigan, to Samuel and Katherine Arrington.

“Dot” spent her childhood close to her daddy, who instilled her love of family, her lifelong love of baseball, sports, hotdogs with onions, Gingerale, and pride in being a Detroit Tiger. She loved to ice skate and was a talented tap dancer.

She moved to Buellton, California, in 1941, where her mother and her aunt operated the Greyhound Bus Depot. She would laugh when she talked about how she, her sister Ann and her cousin Danny ran the candy counter. They were just kids, not only selling candy but booking bus trips, mostly for the soldiers from Camp Cook to all over the United States. Dot attended San Luis High School, where she was once again involved with sports, proud to be a SLO Tiger. She graduated in 1947 and continued onto Jr. college.

She married Richard Ruiz in 1949, and together they raised four daughters.

The couple purchased a chicken ranch in Templeton, California, from Phillip and Ethel Crum in 1961. The family learned quickly that they had bought themselves a job. With three thousand chickens and four little girls, Dot cared for them all!

Sparkling, Smiling Angel, she made each person feel taller, happier, and valuable. For these things, we are grateful. She was an example of joy. Her children continue to be the same positive influence.

Dot was such a display of what it looks like to personify strength as a woman throughout her lifetime. She was a cheerleader of life and the heart of her family.

Known as “Our Mama” by her grandchildren, she was the heart of her family, and like the heart, she permeated love, joy, strength, generosity, acceptance, and the importance of family to each of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Family was everything to Mama, and she fully embraced her role as the center of her family. Like a heartbeat, she fed each member with her consistent love, nurturing, dedication, joy, warmth, and protection. As our mother hen, Mama made everyone around her feel at home, safe and secure under her gentle, protective wings. We are forever grateful to our Mama. The heart of our hearts will beat on through generations because of the lasting and unbreakable connections Mama built with each and every member of her family.

There was no greater honor than her daughters being able to walk their Mom to Heaven’s Door on June 29, 2023.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Ruiz, and her beloved daughter Kathi Ruiz Agueda.

Dorothy is survived by three of her daughters and their families:

Terri Franklin

Joni Dusi

Toni Clevenger

The Agueda family

Stepson Richard Ruiz

Sister Ann Sobiesyczyk

“I am truly Blessed”

~Dorothy Ruiz~

A vigil service for Dorothy will be held on Monday, July 10, 2023, from 5:00-7:00 pm, at Chapel of the Roses, 3450 El Camino Real, Atascadero, CA. The praying of the Rosary will begin at 6:00 pm.

A funeral mass will follow the next day, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at 10:00 am at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 820 Creston Road, Paso Robles. Following the Mass, a graveside service will be held at Templeton District Cemetery, 100 Templeton Cemetery Road, Paso Robles. A reception celebrating her life will follow.

