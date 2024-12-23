Dorothy Lucille Claassen, age 96, of Morro Bay, CA, passed away peacefully on December 14, 2024, in San Luis Obispo, CA.

Dorothy was a beautiful woman of faith who enjoyed the simple things in life and got the most joy out of spending time with her family and being of service to others. She was a devoted homemaker and an avid baker, and she enjoyed watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy. She lived her life with a quiet grace and strength and will be greatly missed by all who loved her.

She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Kathy Claassen, granddaughters Megan Baldwin, Mallory Diepenbrock (Arlen), Michelle Claassen, and Sara Hernandez, and great-grandsons Garrett and Daniel Baldwin, who brought tremendous joy and happiness to her life. She is preceded in death by her husband, John Claassen, son Douglas Claassen, daughter Karen Hernandez, and grandson-in-law Eric Baldwin.

A graveside service will be held for Dorothy on Monday, December 30, at 11:00 am at Willow Creek Mennonite Cemetery in Paso Robles, CA, with a gathering to follow immediately after.

Those wishing to make a donation in Dorothy’s memory are encouraged to reach out to the family to learn about the causes closest to her heart.

