Daniel was born on September 10, 1949, in Ohio. He died on November 14, 2024, at Twin Cities Hospital in Templeton. He is survived by his son Dustin Gardner of Ventura, California.

Dan was a long time resident of Paso Robles for more than 30 years. He was a fence-building contractor known as “Dura-Built Fence” here in our area.

He was a member of our local Old Car Clubs and was known for his 1967 Chevrolet Camero convertible. He participated in our cruise nights from Paso to Morro Bay.

Dan was a war veteran who served in the Vietnam War.

A memorial celebration of life service will be held on January 25, 2025, at the Paso Robles Elks Lodge on Park Street from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm. Please come enjoy lunch and celebrate his life and memories with family and friends.

