Beverly June Bradford of Climax Springs, MO, passed away Tuesday, June 25.

Beverly was born June 2, 1935, in the family home in Gervais, Oregon. Her father was George Peter Stokx. Her mother was Ruth Lucille Knowles Stokx.

In Beverly’s younger years, she was employed at Bank of America and with Blue Chip Stamps Co. Later, she helped her husband, Richard “Brad” Bradford, start and then grow the family business, Bradford Electric Company, in Bakersfield, California. Upon their retirement in 1996, they moved to Climax Springs, Mo. They both loved living in the Missouri countryside. Beverly adamantly stated many times that Climax Springs was where she was happy, and she did not plan on leaving until the Lord called her home. In her last year, she made it very clear to everyone that she was not leaving her home and that she was prepared, unafraid, and ready for the Lord’s call to come to her heavenly home. Philippians 1:21 For to me to live is Christ, and to die is gain.

Beverly was preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard “Brad” Bradford, her youngest son, Todd Emerson Bradford, and her grandson, Christopher Ryan Bradford. Beverly is survived by her sons, Dan Bradford of Clovis, California, and Kevin Emerson Bradford and Ryan Emerson Bradford, both of Climax Springs, MO. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

A private graveside memorial will be held at a future date.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...