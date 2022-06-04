Students were arrested for possession of a knife and replica hand grenade on school grounds

PASO ROBLES – Three juveniles were arrested at Daniel Lewis Middle School on Friday, June 3, for misdemeanor possession of a knife on school grounds and misdemeanor possession of a replica hand grenade.

On Friday afternoon, at approximately 1:30 p.m., staff at Daniel Lewis Middle School received information from another student that several students may have brought an “airsoft” toy gun and a knife onto Daniel Lewis school grounds.

Airsoft guns are plastic toy guns that shoot a hard plastic projectile; however, often look exactly like real handguns in appearance. School staff confronted one of the students in question, and the student admitted to bringing illegal items onto school grounds. Two other students helped the first hide some of the items from staff. Confiscated from the student was a clear plastic airsoft pistol, a pocketknife, a replica hand grenade, and a vest carrier for ballistic panels (carrier only, there we no ballistic panels in the carrier).

Paso Robles Police Department’s investigation into the incident revealed there was no threat to harm or scare anyone at the school or elsewhere. The three involved students were planning to play with the airsoft pistol after school, but made a poor decision to bring the items to school with them.

The Paso Robles Police Department has a zero-tolerance policy for anyone who brings any weapon onto a school campus. All three juveniles were arrested for misdemeanor possession of a knife on school grounds and misdemeanor possession of a replica hand grenade. The juveniles were later turned over to their parents, and charges will be filed with San Luis Obispo County Juvenile Probation. The names and photos of the involved juveniles will not be released due to their age (all 13 years of age).

This is an ongoing investigation, and the Paso Robles Police Department is requesting anyone with any information to call the PRPD at (805) 237-6464.

