PASO ROBLES — On Friday, March 22, the Paso Robles Police Department responded to the report of a large physical altercation in the 1900 block of Riverside Avenue.

Officers located a 29-year-old male on the ground with moderate head injuries as a result of being struck by a vehicle. The suspect and suspect vehicle fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival.

A teen was contacted nearby the victim and found to be in possession of an unloaded 9mm handgun that was determined to be stolen from another state.

The teen was arrested for being in possession of a stolen firearm and booked at the San Luis Obispo County Juvenile Detentions Center. The 29-year-old male was conscious and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the Paso Robles Police Department is requesting anyone with any information to call the PRPD at (805) 237-6464 or persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at (805) 549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

