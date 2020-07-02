District Attorney Dan Dow announced today that Nicholas Christopher Ron, Jr. (DOB 08-16-1996) of Paso Robles has been charged with the March 15, 2020 murder of Paso Robles resident Trevon Geary Montway Perry (27). It is further alleged that Mr. Ron used a firearm to commit the murder.

The victim, 27-year-old Trevon Perry, was last seen in Paso Robles during the early morning hours of March 15, 2020. A missing person investigation quickly ensued which developed into a criminal investigation. The criminal investigation led to the discovery of Mr. Trevon Perry’s bodily remains at a residential location in Riverside County. Mr. Ron is scheduled for arraignment on the charge of murder with a firearm July 2, 2020 in Department 3 of the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.

Additionally, Vivianna Monique Rodriguez (24) of Paso Robles has been arrested on suspicion of being an accessory after the fact to Mr. Perry’s murder. Ms. Rodriguez has posted bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on the charge August 13, 2020 in Department 3 of the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.

The incident was investigated by the Paso Robles Police Department with the assistance of the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, Riverside Police Department, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and California Department of Justice. The investigation is ongoing. The case is being prosecuted by Deputy District Attorneys Michael Frye and Delaney Henretty.

It is important to note that a criminal complaint contains charges that must be proven in a court of law by proof beyond a reasonable doubt. Every defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

A copy of the complaint can be accessed here. A copy of the defendant’s booking photo can be found here.

Please contact Assistant District Attorney Eric J. Dobroth at 805.781.5819 with any questions.

