Investigation continues for second unidentified suspect

PASO ROBLES — On Sunday, May 21, the Paso Robles Police Department swiftly responded to a residential burglary in progress in the 300 block of Montebello Oaks. The homeowner, alerted by their Ring camera, reported the incident despite not being present at the time.

Upon arrival, patrol officers discovered an occupied vehicle in the driveway. Eliana PaloPomar, a 35-year-old resident of Los Angeles, was apprehended in the driver’s seat. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of numerous stolen items from the residence. However, a second suspect involved in the burglary managed to flee the scene on foot and remains at large.

The subsequent K-9 search in the vicinity resulted in the discovery of burglary tools and several articles of clothing believed to belong to the outstanding suspect, which have been seized as evidence. The unidentified suspect is described as a light-skinned male, aged 25-35, last seen wearing black pants and black-and-white Nike shoes.

The investigation into this burglary is ongoing, and the Paso Robles Police Department seeks the cooperation of the community. Individuals with any information regarding this incident are urged to contact the PRPD at (805) 237-6464. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stopper’s 24-hour hotline at 805-549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...