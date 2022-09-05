Waddell of Pismo Beach was arrested and booked at the County Jail

CAYUCOS — Over the Labor Day weekend, San Luis Obispo County Sheriffs were dispatched to Cayucos, where reports were made of a woman trying to run over a child with her car.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene on Friday, Sept. 2 at 3:45 p.m. to the 600 Block of Highway 1 in Cayucos.

The suspect was known to the reporting party and was identified as 49-year-old Willow Osah Waddell of Pismo Beach. While in route it was determined that the suspect had actually rammed a vehicle occupied by an adult male and a juvenile. The victims and suspect left the location prior to Deputy arrival.

Deputies began an immediate investigation and search for Waddell. The Sheriff’s Office received reports that Waddell may be in possession of a firearm, and may be having a mental health crisis. Allied agencies including Pismo Beach Police Department, State Parks, and CHP all assisted with pursuit of Waddell’s vehicle as she evaded across jurisdictions.

Around 7:05 p.m., Waddell came home to the 200 Block of Santos Way in Pismo Beach and entered through the garage. Deputies formed a perimeter and made PA announcements for Waddell to exit her home. The Sheriff’s Office Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) responded and attempted to contact Waddell by phone and through the PA system.

Detectives wrote a Ramey Warrant for Waddell for child endangerment PC 273a and assault with a deadly weapon PC `245(a)(1). The Sheriff’s Unmanned Aircraft System Team (UAS), and Special Enforcement Team (SED) were deployed. Waddell remained barricaded until Special Enforcement Detail members made entry on Saturday, Sept. 3, at around 1:46 a.m. At approximately 2:11 a.m. Waddell was taken into custody without incident by Special Enforcement Detail members. Willow Waddell was booked at the San Luis Obipso County Jail with bail set at $250,000.

Photos Provided by SLO Sheriff’s Office

