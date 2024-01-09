PASO ROBLES — On Tuesday, Jan. 9, Georgia Brown school staff thought they heard gunshots in the surrounding neighborhood. They did an excellent job of immediately issuing a shelter-in-place and contacting law enforcement. Officers responded and searched the area. The shelter-in-place was lifted once the area was cleared. No threats have been made towards the school or students.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the Paso Robles Police Department is requesting anyone with any information to call the PRPD at (805) 237-6464 or persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers’ 24- hour hotline at 805-549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message” to CRIMES (274637).

