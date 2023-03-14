SHANDON — San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Detectives have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that occurred Halloween night last year.

On Monday, March 13, detectives arrested Jesus Contreras (19) for a shooting incident that occurred last October on Halloween night in Shandon.

Deputies were called to the 200 block of Camatti Street in Shandon on Oct. 31, 2022 for a report of shots fired. When Deputies arrived, they discovered a 15-year-old male in the street with a gunshot wound to the stomach. The victim was alert and talking. Deputies provided first aid and then had the victim airlifted to a local hospital.

The investigation led to an arrest warrant for Contreras. He was arrested without incident on several charges, including assault with a deadly weapon and inflicting great bodily injury. It’s believed this incident is gang related. The investigation is continuing. No further information is available at this time.

