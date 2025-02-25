PASO ROBLES — The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office has filed seven felony counts of animal cruelty against Laurie Lee Bryant (62) of Paso Robles, alleging violations of Penal Code section 597(b).

The San Luis Obispo County Animal Services Division launched an investigation after receiving reports of poor conditions at The Presidio Apartments in Paso Robles. Upon inspection, authorities discovered multiple cats, both deceased and living in various states of neglect or illness. It is alleged that Bryant was responsible for the care of the animals and the apartment. The surviving cats were rescued and provided with medical care, and the apartment has since been remediated.

Criminal charges are allegations, and Bryant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law. The case was investigated by the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services Division and is being prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Kristofer Baughman.

