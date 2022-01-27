The two were arrested on Jan. 26 in connection to a Jan. 14 robbery

PASO ROBLES—On Jan. 14, at approximately 9:45 p.m., an assault with serious injury and a robbery occurred in the 2800 block of Park Street. Several suspects attacked two victims, with one victim being hit in the head with an object, and the second victim had his wallet taken after being struck to the ground. A third subject was attacked by two of the suspects while trying to help the victims. This incident was determined to be gang-related.

Through investigations involving Paso Robles Police Officers and Detectives, and with the assistance of the San Luis Obispo District Attorney’s Office and San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Gang Task Force, two arrests were made on Jan. 26.

1. Efren Soto-Acuna (Born: Feb. 15, 2003)

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

2. Andres Juniro Esquivel-Zavala (Born: Jan. 21, 2001)

Charges included robbery, assault with serious injury, conspiracy, and gang enhancement.

This investigation is ongoing, and anybody with information is encouraged to call the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP.

Efren Soto-Acuna (Born: Feb. 15, 2003) Andres Juniro Esquivel-Zavala (Born: Jan. 21, 2001)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...