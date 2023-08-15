PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Police Department is set to conduct a driving under the influence (DUI) checkpoint on August 19, between 6 p.m. and 1 a.m. The location of the checkpoint will remain undisclosed.

The selection of DUI checkpoint sites is based on data analysis of impaired driving-related accidents. The primary objective of these checkpoints is to enhance public safety by removing suspected impaired drivers from the road.

Commander Afana stated, “Impaired drivers pose a significant risk to others on the road. Any measures taken to reduce the presence of impaired drivers contribute to overall traffic safety.”

advertisement

Paso Robles Police Department emphasizes that impaired driving isn’t limited to alcohol. Certain prescription drugs and over-the-counter medications can impair driving abilities. While the use of both medical and recreational marijuana is legal, driving under the influence of marijuana remains illegal.

First-time DUI offenders can anticipate fines and penalties averaging $13,500, along with a suspended driver’s license. This initiative’s funding is made possible through a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, administered by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...