PASO ROBLES — On Sunday, May 25, at approximately 1:30 p.m., the Paso Robles Police Department (PRPD) responded to a report of an armed robbery in the parking lot of AMPM, located at 195 Niblick Road. Officers arrived to find that a 19-year-old male victim had been followed and ambushed while seated in his vehicle. The suspect, armed with a handgun, assaulted the victim and demanded his belongings. During the struggle, the firearm discharged inside the vehicle; fortunately, no one was injured. The suspect then fled the scene in a white Ford pickup.

Detectives from the Paso Robles Police Department’s Special Enforcement Team (SET) launched an investigation and quickly determined the incident was a targeted attack. Investigators tracked the suspect’s vehicle to Madera.

In the early morning hours of May 26, with assistance from the Madera County Sheriff’s SWAT Team, SET detectives served a search warrant at a residence in the 20700 block of Brightwood Road in Madera. Isaac Adrian Ramirez, 22, of Madera, was taken into custody without incident.

Ramirez was transported to San Luis Obispo County Jail and booked on multiple felony charges, including:

Assault with a firearm (PC 245(a)(2))

Robbery (PC 211)

Attempted carjacking (PC 664/215(a))

His bail has been set at $500,000. This case remains under active investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP or text “SLOTIPS” followed by your message to CRIMES (274637).

