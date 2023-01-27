PASO ROBLES — On Tuesday afternoon, Paso Robles Police Department (PRPD) executed a search warrant in the 900 Block of St Ann Drive.

In a press release from PRPD, it was said officers recovered controlled substances, paraphernalia, and other evidence to support an ongoing drug sales investigation.

Officers arrested Ashley Cook (30) of Paso Robles and Stephen Chargin (34) of Paso Robles for drug-related offenses. Both were booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

advertisement

This is an ongoing investigation, and the Paso Robles Police Department is requesting anyone with any information to call the PRPD at (805) 237-6464 or persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at 805-549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message” to CRIMES (274637).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...