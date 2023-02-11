PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Polie Department are investigating two separate assaults that occurred the night of Friday, Feb. 10.

Around 7:20 p.m., officers responded to Walmart for a stabbing victim. According to PRPD, the victim was stabbed three times in the Salinas Riverbed, before walking to Walmart for help. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect in this case is described as a transient male wearing a baseball cap, white shirt, and blue jeans.

About an hour later, a call came in regarding a drive-by shooting in the Rite Aid parking lot, located on Spring Street. Two victims were standing in the parking lot when a vehicle drove by, southbound on Spring St. An occupant of the vehicle shot several rounds at the two victims. PRPD reports that no one was struck by by the gunfire.

Detectives processed both scenes, interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence. They believe the two incidents are unrelated.

These are ongoing investigations, and the Paso Robles Police Department is requesting anyone with any information to call the PRPD at (805) 237-6464 or persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at 805-549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message” to CRIMES (274637).

